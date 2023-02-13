Liverpool ‘hugely disappointed’ at leaked review into Champions League final chaos

French Riot Police are seen stood in front of Liverpool fans during last year's Champions League final at the Stade de France. Photo by: Getty Images

Liverpool are “hugely disappointed” an independent review into the chaotic scenes at May’s Champions League final has been leaked.

UEFA commissioned a team led by Portuguese Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to look into events at the Stade de France, where dangerous congestion problems saw kick-off delayed, fans locked out and heavy-handed Paris police tear-gas supporters.

European football’s governing body initially aimed to publish its report by the end of November but that did not happen and no date was confirmed as to when it might be released.

It is understood to be set for publication tomorrow but a number of reports tonight revealed UEFA’s failings and how close tragedy came ahead of the May 28 European showpiece.

“It’s hugely disappointing that a report of such significance, such importance to football supporters’ lives and future safety, should be leaked and published in this way,” a Liverpool statement read.

“It’s been over eight months of work by the independent panel and it is only right and proper to publish the contents of the report to our supporters appropriately.

“We will await to receive a copy of the report and digest it thoroughly before making any further comment.”