Liverpool hit Leeds for six to close gap on Manchester City at top of Premier League

Liverpool piled the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with a 6-0 romp over Leeds.

The Reds hammered Marcelo Bielsa's struggling side to move three points behind City as the title race heats up.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both scored twice, with Joel Matip also netting in the first half and Virgil Van Dijk scoring at the death.

Salah scored two penalties either side of creating Matip's strike as Liverpool led 3-0 at half-time, with Mane's second-half double and Van Dijk's late goal making it a rout.

It was another heavy defeat for Leeds, who have conceded 16 goals in their last four games and are just five points above the drop zone.

Burnley further strengthened their survival hopes with an impressive 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Spurs were fresh from beating leaders Manchester City on Saturday but failed to back that performance up as they were undone by Ben Mee's second-half goal.

Mee headed home a free-kick 19 minutes from time to make it back-to-back wins for Burnley and move them four points behind Newcastle in 17th place.

It was Spurs' fourth defeat from five Premier League games and is a likely terminal blow in their pursuit of Champions League football.

The Clarets climbed above Watford in the table after Crystal Palace made it a miserable night for their former boss Roy Hodgson with a 4-1 win at Vicarage Road.

Palace, who won for the first time in 2022, took the lead through Jean-Philippe Mateta's deflected shot before Moussa Sissoko headed Watford level.

But Conor Gallagher put Palace back in front before the break and two late Wilfried Zaha put the seal on the win.

Hodgson, who left Selhurst Park in the summer, now has a real battle on his hands to keep the Hornets in the division as they sit four points from safety.