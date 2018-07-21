Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet could be in line to join Spanish giants Barcelona as they search for a back-up goalkeeper this summer, according to reports.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in the frame for shock switch to Barcelona

Mignolet served predominantly on the bench for the Reds last season as Jurgen Klopp preferred German Loris Karius, although both men are now firmly behind new signing Alisson in the Anfield pecking order.

Barcelona are looking to sign a new number two goalkeeper to deputise behind Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Spanish publication Marca is reporting that Belgian shot-stopper Mignolet is one of the players in contenttion.

Mignolet joined Liverpool in the summer of 2013 from Sunderland and has made 200 appearances in five seasons at the club.

The 30-year-old has also won 21 caps for Belgium and was a member of their squad at the 2018 World Cup.

