Liverpool goal scoring great backs Harry Kane's goal appeal in his golden boot race with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was quick to question the Premier League's decision to award Harry Kane a goal in Tottenham's win against Stoke earlier this month, but one former Anfield goal scoring great has backed the Spurs man in his desire to land the golden boot.

John Aldridge finished as top scorer in England's old First Division as he fired 26 league goals for Liverpool in the 1987/88 season and while he is hoping Salah wins his battle to beat Kane to this season's golden boot, he appreciates the eagerness of the Spurs striker to get as many goals as he can added to his tally.

"Harry Kane was ridiculed for claiming last weekend’s goal in Tottenham’s win at Stoke, but I totally sympathise with him and would have done anything possible to get more goals added to my tally," states Aldridge. "Proper goal scorers are hungry for goals and Kane is a top player who has got to where he is because he is driven to score in each and every game.

"As a Liverpool man, I want to see Mohamed Salah win the Premier League’s golden boot this season, but Kane has every right to use every method possible to get the goals he needs to finish as top scorer for a third successive season. "Hopefully Salah is inspired by the competition with Kane and continues to score goals at a rapid rate for Liverpool in the final weeks of the season."

Harry Kane's Premier League tally now stand at 25 after being awarded Spurs' second goal at Stoke Salah is five goals ahead of Kane in the race to land the golden boot after he took his tally for the Premier League season to 30 on Saturday with a fine goal against Bournemouth. Kane will look to close that gap when his Spurs side take on Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

