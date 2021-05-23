Liverpool finish third as Chelsea grab fourth place on final day of drama in Premier League

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second goal with team-mates in the Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Anfield

Liverpool have beaten Crystal Palace to finish their Premier League campaign in third place after the final round of games on Sunday.

Defeats for Chelsea and Leicester meant Jurgen Klopp's side jumped into third spot - and with it an automatic Champions League place for next season - after a 2-0 win over the Eagles, courtesy of goals either side of half-time from Sadio Mane.

Chelsea, despite losing 2-1 to Aston Villa today, managed to claim the fourth and final Champions League place because Leicester City were beaten at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Tuchel's side, who had Ben Chilwell on the scoresheet in reply to goals by Bertrand Traore and an Anwar El Ghazi penalty, had to rely on London rivals Tottenham Hotspur who beat Leicester 4-2 away.

Chelsea meet Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto, Portugal next weekend but wanted to secure their spot in the competition beforehand.

Leicester squandered the lead to lose 4-2 at home to Spurs as their Champions League dream was shattered on the final day for the second successive season.

Jamie Vardy converted two penalties to give Leicester 1-0 and 2-1 leads and, with Chelsea losing at Aston Villa, that would have been enough for Leicester to claim fourth spot.

But a 76th-minute own goal by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel gifted Spurs an equaliser and Gareth Bale, possibly in his last game for Tottenham on loan, rubbed salt into Leicester's wounds with two well-taken late goals.

Just like last term when a Champions League qualifying spot looked to be theirs for the taking, this season's FA Cup winners Leicester finished in fifth place and will have to content themselves with a Europa League campaign.

Victory left Tottenham in seventh and they will enter the inaugural Europa Conference League.