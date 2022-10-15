'Liverpool fans getting excited about the prospect of Kylian Mbappe need to get a grip on reality'

Rumours are growing to suggest Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain in January and Liverpool are one of the clubs reportedly in the frame to sign him.

Mbappe signed a lucrative new contract with PSG last summer, with suggestions that he had been handed unprecedented influence at the club that included a say in the hiring and firing of the head coach.

Just a few months later and Mbappe’s advisers have made it clear that his relationship with the club has broken down, amid suggestions that they are considering buying him out of his agreement and allowing him to become a free agent.

Real Madrid are red-hot favourites to sign Mbappe, but Liverpool have also been linked with a player they ‘reportedly’ held talks over signing last summer.

Yet former Liverpool striker John Aldridge says that the Anfield club has ‘no chance’ of landing Mbappe, with the size of the deal taking it well beyond the budget of the Reds.

Mbappe will look to become the highest-paid player in world football if and when he leaves PSG, with Aldridge suggesting Liverpool will not be the club to hand him that contract.

"There is no chance at all of Liverpool signing Kylian Mbappe,” stated.

"I’d love to see him at Anfield as he is a great player and apparently, he is a big admirer of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

"But the reality is there are only a few teams in world football who could even consider a deal of that size and Liverpool are not close to being one of them.

"Real Madrid or Manchester City might find a way of making it happen and maybe Chelsea as well, but Liverpool just don’t operate in that world when it comes to transfers.

"The current owners like to keep a tight ship financially and Klopp has helped to make that policy successful over the last few years and he is the best manager in the world.

“So Liverpool fans getting excited over the prospect of Mbappe coming to Liverpool need to get a grip on reality as it’s not happening.”

Mbappe was asked about his future in an interview this week and insisted his only focus for the rest of 2022 was on leading France in their defence of the World Cup.

It is also clear that Real Madrid are not expecting to sign Mbappe after they came close to doing a deal for the striker last summer.

"Mbappe is already forgotten," said Real Madrid President Perez. "We have had a perfect season and we will continue to work to get the best players.

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave; he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and like 15 days before, he changed the situation.

"This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer.

"There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player, he can win more than others, but it is a collective sport and we have values and principles that we cannot change.

"The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at PSG.”