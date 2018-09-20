Paul Ince believes Liverpool have moved to the next level and are ready to win trophies, after Jurgen Klopp's started the season with six straight wins.

'Liverpool fans are right to be excited' - Former Reds midfielder on the Jurgen Klopp effect at Anfield

An immaculate start to their Premier League campaign was backed up by a thrilling Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, with Paddy Power ambassador Ince convinced Liverpool's time has come to start winning silverware under Klopp.

"It’s not all about three or four nil wins, sometimes it’s those tough, hard to grind out results. That’s how you know you’re seeing a title-winning side," stated Ince.

"Titles are won when you don’t necessarily play well – but still come out with three points. That’s like the teams I played in when I was at Manchester United.

"A lot of teams would’ve settled for a point and a draw at home to PSG, but Jurgen Klopp wanted to get the winner and go full throttle, and that’s impressive and frightening for their opponents. It shows the mindset of Liverpool this campaign, they won’t take no for an answer.

"You could sense the frustration and anger when they conceded two, but they still got that goal when they needed it most.

"Liverpool fans are right to be excited. There are a lot of positive signs coming out of the club at the minute. For the first time in a long time, people you speak to are fancying them to win the title.

"I can’t see anyone coming close to them and Man City to be honest. The signs look great for trophies, the best they’ve looked in years, and fans should be feeling very hopeful."

Ince's suggests the manner of the win against PSG could be significant for Liverpool's season, as he believes their winning goal was evidence that Klopp has a team that confirmed the desire in their side.

"I can sense that Liverpool’s game against PSG could be one of those games that lives long in the memory," he added.

"That’s because it felt like a turning point, it takes a lot to come from behind, especially in the Champions League.

"You could sense that the fans were up for it just as much as the players and the manager. The total opposite of PSG - they played like they were on the beach! But Liverpool flew out of the stalls, they showed that they wanted it, like they have since the season began.

"Obviously, when they went 2-2, it was jittery. But it takes true winners to get those all-important winners in the dying minutes of the game. That’s where champions are made."

