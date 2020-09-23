Liverpool fan group ensure a piece of Premier League title joy is brought to Dublin after 30 year wait ended

A new billboard in Dublin paying homage to Liverpool's first league title win in 30 years has got people talking - and smiling thanks to an Irish twist.

Located in 20 locations around the city, it says: "Dublin, you are now the closest capital to the Premier League champions."

Popular podcast The Anfield Wrap arranged for the billboard to be put up on Monday and, as expected, it has gone down well with Liverpool fans.

The billboard is the brainchild of Northern Ireland man Craig Hannan, who is Head of Brand and Marketing at the Anfield Wrap. He told the Belfast Telegraph that with the coronavirus pandemic stopping Liverpool fans from attending matches at the moment he wanted to bring some joy to Reds in Northern Ireland following the club's long awaited title triumph.

Craig, who is based in Liverpool, told the Belfast Telegraph: "Due to the pandemic celebrations for all Liverpool fans have been different to what we would have expected winning our first title in 30 years and I know that supporters from back home haven't been able to travel to the city to celebrate so we decided to bring some joy to them with the billboard.

"We are going to do this in cities around the UK and Ireland.

"Last year we had a Trent Alexander Arnold mural commissioned in Liverpool to mark a footballer from the city winning the European Cup and it has become a landmark for fans to have their picture taken beside it. If people in Dublin want to do the same with our billboard that will be great. What it is about is to have some fun and to make people smile."

If you take a picture with the billboard, The Anfield Wrap is inviting fans to tag @TheAnfieldWrap on Twitter or Facebook for a chance to win a signed LFC shirt.

The billboard will be on display until Sunday, October 4.

Online Editors