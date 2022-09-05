| 14.7°C Dublin

Liverpool fail to fire as Darwin Nunez yet to fill void left by Mane

Mike McGrath

Mo Salah also found struggling as Reds forward line lacks cohesion

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Conor Coady battle for the ball in the Merseyside derby. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. Expand

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Conor Coady battle for the ball in the Merseyside derby. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

When Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich in the summer, it was more than his 20 goals-per-season average that departed. One of the most complex and productive Premier League strike partnerships was dismantled.

For the previous five seasons, Mane and Mohamed Salah were a constant in Jurgen Klopp’s team. At least one of them featured in every Premier League game since Salah signed until the Africa Cup of Nations was shifted to mid-campaign earlier this year.

