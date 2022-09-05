Liverpool fail to fire as Darwin Nunez yet to fill void left by Mane

When Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich in the summer, it was more than his 20 goals-per-season average that departed. One of the most complex and productive Premier League strike partnerships was dismantled.

For the previous five seasons, Mane and Mohamed Salah were a constant in Jurgen Klopp’s team. At least one of them featured in every Premier League game since Salah signed until the Africa Cup of Nations was shifted to mid-campaign earlier this year.

They both went to Cameroon and reached the Afcon final in Yaounde for their countries. As team-mates, there was a rivalry that meant they competed for Golden Boots, that seemed to spill over during an infamous outburst at Turf Moor when Mane gestured angrily after Salah did not pass to him.

“It’s not something personal,” Salah said recently on the perceived rivalry, reflecting on the departure of Mane to Bayern in a deal worth €40 million.

The creative tension between the pair resulted in 22 Premier League assists for each other, bettered only by Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Son Heung-min during the same period.

It was what Liverpool needed at Goodison as they drew a blank and added to a start to the campaign that is clearly not what Klopp wanted.

Mane has been replaced with Darwin Nunez and while the €74m striker has showed promise, he will need to form an understanding with Salah to take his team back towards the top of the table.

Nunez, back from suspension after butting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen, struck the crossbar and had other efforts blocked or saved.

There was, thankfully for Klopp, no sign of his red mist being a common theme as he kept his cool during his first Merseyside derby.

The Uruguay striker was pointing to the areas where he wanted the ball passed into. When his team-mates got him behind Everton’s back line, he forced Jordan Pickford to tip on to the woodwork.

There could also be some comparisons with Mane with his work rate, as Klopp’s new signing found himself in the left-back position twice when he got involved in tussles for possession.

But he and Salah were too far away from each other to combine regularly, but that will surely come in time.

It was after Nunez was substituted that Salah was involved in a flurry of late chances in an attempt by Liverpool to snatch victory.

Salah’s return of two goals this season is fine by non-Salah standards. Importantly, he is averaging the same number of passes per match, but his shooting accuracy of 29pc is down from last season’s 43pc. Klopp, however, insists Salah’s goal return is not due to him starting too wide.

“It’s not more than other seasons,” Klopp said. “We want to have Mo in this position, but we want to have Mo, and we always had him, more often in central positions as well.

“In the moments when we played, when Mo dropped [deeper] or when Luis Diaz dropped after two or three passes, they were free in between the lines because Darwin kept the last line back with his pure presence.

“But we didn’t do that often enough. I don’t think in the season he is too often wide, maybe in this game in a few moments, yes.”

Nunez will have to live with the comparisons to Mane, given he has replaced him in the line-up. Mane began at Bayern with five goals in six games, while Nunez’s start has been hampered by a red card.

“He had the start-stop integration, that’s how it is,” Klopp said. “We play all the time, that means we cannot train constantly.”

“In the sessions when we had them he looked really good, but he still has to be integrated, that’s completely normal.

“I know he will score in these moments in the future.”

Everton, meanwhile, are still searching for their first Premier League victory of the season, but took heart from the draw.

“I keep talking about the team spirit and the characters that we have in the team now,” Pickford said.

“It’s unbelievable. We were unfortunate again, but we’re not far off at all.

“It’s a good building block to go and get the win in the next few games.

“It’s my first clean sheet of the [Premier League] season, not just for me, but for the whole lads. We’re all in it together.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)