Liverpool facing into Watford clash without Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho

The Liverpool duo of Alisson Becker and Fabinho look certain to miss this Saturday's Premier League game at Watford, as they will be playing for Brazil just 35 hours before the game at Vicarage Road is due to kick-off.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has voiced his annoyance at BT Sport's eagerness to put his side in their 12.30pm slot on a Saturday in recent years and it looks set to cost the Reds again, with their two Brazilians likely to miss the game at Watford.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool asked for the fixture to be moved to later on Saturday evening in order to allow Alisson and Fabinho time to return to the UK, but that request was rejected.

Prior to the international break, it was announced that Premier League players will be allowed to travel to red-list nations if they are fully vaccinated, then would have to quarantine in "bespoke facilities" for 10 days upon their arrival back in the UK.

Klopp didn't try to hide his disdain for a situation that looks certain to rule two of his key players out, with new rules suggesting the duo will need to quarantine after their return from Brazil.

"It's 10 days quarantine, allowed to play the games, allowed to go to work, not allowed to live at home but don't have to live in a hotel chosen by the authorities - you can choose the hotel yourself, but food has to be delivered in front of your room door. You are not allowed to have any visitors," Klopp said earlier this month.

"If that's the solution, I don't know where it's coming from. We should not forget, in our case we talk about the Brazilian players, Tsimikas and Mane. That would mean for the players that they go for 10-12 days with their national teams, then they go another 10 days away from their families into quarantine.

"That's 22 days, and then two weeks later there's the next international break. That doesn't sound to me like a real solution. Brazil and Georgia and other countries are on the red-list for England, but for example they are not for France, Germany or Spain. The players there can come back and play immediately. Those countries can send their players, they can come back and have the normal life.

"The players are constantly in bubbles. They are here in a bubble, they are on international duty in a bubble and I don't know exactly why that is now different to what it was.

"If the situation in Brazil is that bad, we have to react, but why does France, Germany, Italy, Spain think it's not that bad? I don't know. Why can their players go back and play on and have the life they had before, yet here they have to go for 10 days in a hotel with food deliveries? I just think it's not OK that we constantly move the responsibility to the players. It's really not OK."

Alisson and Fabinho may be destined to miss the Watford game, but Liverpool remain hopeful that the duo will be allowed to travel to Spain for next Tuesday's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid, so long as they pass their Covid tests ahead of travelling.

Meanwhile, Alisson's absence could open the door for Ireland keeper Caoimhin Kelleher to get a Premier League star for Liverpool, after he kept a clean sheet on his first start for Ireland in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Qatar.