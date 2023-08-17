Liverpool eye next target Cheick Doucoure as Aymeric Laporte makes for exit door

Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure under pressure from Sheffield United's Ben Osborn during their recent Premier League clash at Bramall Lane. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has insisted on a number six to bolster his squad after missing out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, with Romeo Lavia set to follow the Ecuadorian to Stamford Bridge.

The Anfield club have had to search for alternative options, with Doucoure likely to be cheaper than both previous targets.

Doucoure’s final price could come in at under £60 million, although Palace are wary of losing too many players this summer.

The Malian midfielder is understood to be keen to move to Anfield, and personal terms would not be an issue.

Liverpool are also looking at Fulham’s Joao Paulinha and Nice’s Khephren Thuram but the 23-year-old Doucoure is seen as a more viable option to do right now.

Klopp is keen to “reload” in the coming weeks as the Reds revamp their squad and starting options.

The German said: “We don’t have to always say ‘Milner would have said that and Henderson would have said that and Firmino would have smiled here.’ We should not do it like that. That makes no sense.

“We have this kind of new start with this Liverpool reloaded, it’s an exciting thing. Everybody was asking for changes, rightly so, because we were together for a long time.

“It’s a new chance for everybody, everybody has to step up. We all share responsibility and it’s not that we should give ourselves too much time to grow into it, let’s do it. Let’s take the responsibility and go from there and don’t try to be like somebody. Be the best version of yourself and then you have a good chance to help the team in the best possible way.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City have accepted an undisclosed bid for defender Aymeric Laporte from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The 29-year-old defender struggled for playing time last season given the outstanding form of Nathan Ake, and has further slipped down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola’s squad following the arrival of Croatia international Josko Gvardiol.

Laporte joined City from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018 and became a key member of the side, part of all five Premier League title-winning seasons under Pep Guardiola, also lifting the FA Cup twice, the Carabao Cup three times and the Champions League trophy last term.

Laporte was a late substitute in City’s opening Premier League match of the season, a 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday night, as Gvardiol also came off the bench to make his debut.

Elsewhere, West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is a City target of the but the club failed in an initial £60m approach for the Brazilian international last week.

The Hammers do not want to lose their club-record signing but accept they will struggle to hold onto Paqueta should City return with an improved offer, as is expected.