Liverpool end 30 years of hurt to claim Premier League title

Liverpool fan Emily Farley poses for a photo outside her home in Liverpool

Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League outside Anfield after Chelsea won their match against Manchester City

Liverpool are Premier League champions.

After a 30-year wait for a league title, Jurgen Klopp has led the Reds to the promised land.

Manchester City's 2-1 defeat at Chelsea tonight, means Liverpool's lead at the top of the table is now unassailable, and how they deserve their crown.

In fact, they could go down as the best champions ever, possibly finishing the season on a record 107 points if they win all of their remaining games.

While the Anfield side join Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City on a solitary Premier League title win, they have now won 19 titles, just one shy of Manchester United's record of 20.

Liverpool fans the length and breath of Ireland will join their fellow Reds from all over the world by celebrating at home.

What a turnaround for the club since Jurgen Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers in 2013. They have now followed up their Champions League win last year to claim the title they have coveted for so long.

Also in the trophy room under Klopp is the World Club Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Online Editors