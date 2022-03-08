Could Liverpool become the first club in English football history to win a quadruple of trophies this season?

The bookies have slashed their odds on Jurgen Klopp’s side going one better than Manchester United’s Treble winners of 1999 by adding the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to the League Cup they won last Sunday.

I see the odds on a Liverpool clean sweep of trophies has been slashed to 50/1 by the bookies, but it may as well be 250/1 because it’s never happening.

The 1-0 win against West Ham kept Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes on track, but it was not a convincing performance and you could feel the nerves around Anfield in the final stages of the game.

A lot of Liverpool’s star men were off the boil against the Hammers, with Klopp’s decision to substitute Mo Salah when the game was still in the balance confirmation that he was not having his best night.

Once again, the player who stood out was Luis Diaz, who has hit the ground running in impressive fashion after joining from FC Porto in January.

Diaz looked a threat every time he got on the ball last night and you could sense that West Ham were wary of what he might do next.

He looks set to be another great signing for Liverpool, as the club continues to snap up top-class talent for prices that have to be viewed as reasonable in the inflated transfer market.

Klopp now has five forwards who are pushing to start every game and he has not been in that position before, which gives him a chance to keep his players fresh with some rotation.

Strength in depth is what teams need at this time of the year, but the notion that Klopp can navigate a path to win every trophy he is competing in seems unrealistic.

Liverpool need Manchester City to slip up a couple more times to give them a realistic shot of winning the title because I just don’t see Klopp’s men winning their final 11 Premier League fixtures.

History tells us that teams drop points when they get into that period when high octane Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals are thrown into the mix.

And if you take a glance at the fixture list Liverpool have to deal with in the final couple of months of this season, it becomes evident that they would need a few miracles to end this season with four pieces of silverware in the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Instead, I think they should set more realistic targets and winning one of the trio and setting a new landmark for the English game would be a fine achievement.

The League Cup win took Liverpool’s trophy haul to 49 in major competitions, which pushes them four clear of Manchester United at a time in their history when the fallen giants of Old Trafford have never looked further away from adding to their trophy wins.

By the way, these totals do not include wins in the Community Shield as while I cherish my own medals from that pre-season game in 1988 and 1989, only Manchester City like to pretend that it is a trophy comparable to the tournaments that really matter.

So if Liverpool can become the first English club to break through the 50-trophy barrier, that would be a fine achievement for the current team of winners being led superbly by Klopp.

The Wembley win against Chelsea was a delight to behold on so many levels, as a new generation of Liverpool fans experienced what was the norm for us when I was following the club as a fan in my youth.

My grandkids got such a thrill out of seeing Liverpool win a Cup final at Wembley for the first time in their lives in what was a fantastic game between two top sides.

I was delighted for Caoimhín Kelleher, who produced a sensational display and then backed it up by scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

This lad is a fine keeper and he would walk into most Premier League sides, but he will have to wait for his chance as Alisson Becker is the best in the world and he won’t be leaving Liverpool any time soon.

What the Wembley triumph did was add to the winning mentality at the club under Klopp, and history tells us that teams who get their hands on trophies tend to get a taste and build on success.

Ambition

I’ve said for a long time now that Klopp should have shown more ambition in the domestic cup competitions and the emotions shown by the fans last weekend confirmed Wembley wins are so special.

The League Cup might only be the fourth priority for a club like Liverpool at the start of a season, but try telling the fans who saw the latest trophy lift from Jordan Henderson that it wasn’t important.

Liverpool then backed that up by getting to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and they should get through to the last eight of the Champions League by seeing off Inter Milan at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Yet Klopp and his players will need to win all 11 Premier League matches left to play – including away at Manchester City – as well as three FA Cup ties and a trio of Champions League matches against top-quality opposition to win the lot.

While it’s a fantasy the fans have every right to start dreaming about, Klopp and his players will only be thinking about their next game.

It will come down to Liverpool trying to win, win and win some more to keep the pressure on City and hope they falter.

If Liverpool were to pull off a quadruple trophy success this season, it would be the greatest achievement in the history of the game.

Yet until they get to the final hurdle in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, there’s no point in giving it too much thought. Take it one trophy at a time!