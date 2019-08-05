Liverpool closing in on new back-up goalkeeper after departure of Simon Mignolet

European champions Liverpool are preparing to confirm the signing of former West Ham keeper Adrian, as they look to fill the void left by the departed Simon Mignolet.

Mignolet left Liverpool on Sunday after he sat on their bench for the last time in the Community Shield match against Manchester City at Wembley, with Alisson Becker's status as the club's undisputed No.1 forcing the Belgian keeper to move on in search of regular first team football.

While Irish youngster Caoimhin Kelleher has impressed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in recent months, his hopes of leaping into the role of Alisson's back-up keeper appear to have been dashed by Liverpool's move for Adrian.

The 32-year-old Spanish stopper will arrive at Liverpool on a free transfer after he left West Ham in June without playing a single Premier League game in his final season at the club.

He does have 125 appearances to his credit during a six-year stay with the Hammers, but lost his place to Lukasz Fabianski under manager Manuel Pellegrini last season and a parting of the ways was inevitable this summer.

His move to Liverpool will be viewed as a big step-up in his career and he could have a huge role to play in their hopes this season, with manager Klopp likely to use Adrian in domestic cup competitions in a season that will include a UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea next week and the World Club Cup competition in Qatar in December.

Liverpool agreed to sell Mignolet to Club Brugge in a deal that could be worth up to £8m, with the capture of Adrian on a free transfer good business for the Anfield club.

Online Editors