Liverpool close in on second major summer signing as Jurgen Klopp looks to secure French star before World Cup
Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir is moving closer to becoming the latest Liverpool signing with reports that the French star has travelled to England to hold talks with the club this afternoon.
French broadcaster Canal Plus is reporting that Fekir, who is seen as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho in the Liverpool side, will meet representatives from the club along with his agent in order to wrap up a deal before the start of the World Cup on June 14.
If talks progress well, Fekir could soon do a medical and be announced as Liverpool's second signing of the summer, along with Monaco midfielder Fabinho.
The transfers don't become official until July 1, while Liverpool will also welcome RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita to the club, in a move that was finalised last summer.
Fekir will likely cost the Reds over €60m, but the club's owners are keen to strengthen after coming up just short in the Champions League final against Real Madrid last weekend.
It is thought that Klopp is also in the market for a new goalkeeper to replace Loris Karius, whose two errors led to goals in the European decider.
Roma's Brazilian shot-stopper Allison has been heavily linked to a move, and could cost Liverpool a record fee for a goalkeeper.
Online Editors
