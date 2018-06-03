Liverpool close in on second major summer signing as Jurgen Klopp looks to secure French star before World Cup

Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir is moving closer to becoming the latest Liverpool signing with reports that the French star has travelled to England to hold talks with the club this afternoon.

