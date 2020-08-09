Liverpool close in on deal to sign Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas

Olympiacos have agreed a deal with Liverpool to sell Greek international defender Kostas Tsimikas, with the playing flying into England to finalise a move that could be worth up to €16.5m.

Tsimikas has emerged as a key target for Liverpool and talks between Olympiacos director Lina Souloukou and Liverpool's transfer negotiator Michael Edwards have been ongoing for ten days.

While Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Norwich full-back Jamal Lewis in recent days, Tsimikas has been assured by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp that he was his first choice signing in the left-back role, as he looks to offer back-up to Andy Robertson in that position.

The fee of €16.5m is more than Liverpool initially bid for Tsimikas, but the Olympiacos negotiating team led by Souloukou are believed to be content with the deal that has been agreed, as they feel a sense of pride in selling one of their academy products to the newly crowned champions of England.

Tsimikas flew to England on Sunday and is expected to undergo a medical on Monday, with the news set to be confirmed by both clubs as soon as the fine details are concluded.

The move represents a rapid rise to prominence for Tsimikas, who has made a huge impression in European competition this season, with Olympiacos playing Tottenham and Bayern Munich in the Champions League and going on to play Arsenal and Wolves in the Europa League.

Their European run finally came to an end last Thursday, as they were beaten by Wolves at Molineux, with the meeting between Souloukou and Edwards over a deal for Tsimikas taking place before that match.

Personal terms have been agreed with the player and his adviser and now all that remains is for both clubs to announce the transfer, with Tsimikas set to be unveiled as a Liverpool player once he has completed a routine medical.

