Liverpool had their bubble burst yesterday and they could have no complaints as Brighton secured a deserved 2-2 draw at Anfield.

After the euphoria of the 5-0 win against Manchester United last Sunday, Liverpool looked like they were going to continue their form as they scored the first two goals in front of an expectant crowd.

But they lost their way against a very good side, who caused Liverpool more problems than title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City when they also drew at Anfield.

From my position high in the stands, I was impressed by the Seagulls’ display, as they didn’t panic when they went 2-0 down and had a few moments of fortune as they battled back to snatch a point.

It says much about their efforts that Alisson Becker was probably Liverpool’s best player, as he pulled off some fantastic saves and you could sense the fans were panicking long before the final whistle sounded.

None of us saw that performance coming because Liverpool were magnificent at Old Trafford last weekend and manager Jurgen Klopp rested his big names from the EFL Cup win at Preston on Wednesday night.

So they should have been fresh for the return to Premier League action and the key moments went against Liverpool as a third home draw of the season was the best Klopp’s side could manage.

Yet I’ve seen games like this so many times after you have had a big win against one of your rivals, as you crash back down to earth and don’t quite get going.

You could argue the key moment was after Brighton were awarded a throw-in that ended with their first goal.

I thought at the time it should have been a Liverpool throw-in and TV replays confirmed as much, but all credit to Enock Mwepu for firing a great goal past Alisson and Liverpool never got going after that.

Brighton caused plenty of problems and I felt Liverpool missed Fabinho in midfield as they left too much space in that area.

What cannot be questioned is Brighton were worthy of the point they left with last night and all credit to them for battling back.

Jordan Henderson’s fine opening goal and Sadio Mane’s second looked set to send Liverpool on their way to a comfortable win, but you could sense from early on that Brighton were a threat.

Then they were gifted two moments of fortune that gave them a chance to get back into the game, which they capitalised on superbly.

First they got lucky as Mane closed down the Brighton keeper and appeared to put Liverpool 3-0 ahead, only for a VAR replay to confirm the ball had struck his arm.

The officials then made a mistake as Liverpool should have had a throw-in and it went Brighton’s way, which was a poor decision.

I could see it from my position high in the stand and the referee may have been unsighted as he gave it the wrong way and they scored from it courtesy of a brilliant long-range striker from Enock Mwepu.

Mo Salah, who ran out of magic tricks for once, then had a goal disallowed after another correct VAR ruling at the start of the second half, but the momentum Klopp would have been hoping to see his team build in the second half never came.

On reflection, Brighton had more clear cut opportunities and at no point did I feel Liverpool were getting up a head of steam.

In contrast, Brighton were mean and sharp and they looked more likely to score the winning goal win the game as Liverpool looked vulnerable defensively again.

So Klopp will be worried by aspects of the performance yesterday and that was a third home draw of the season in the Premier League, which is a concern.

Anfield needs to be a winning fortress if Liverpool are to go on and win the title this season and when I look at the recent games, one area that’s lacking is the ability to kill off games.

Liverpool were in a comfortable lead at Brentford and drew that game 3-3, then they let a 2-1 advantage slip against Manchester City and now two more points have slipped away against Brighton.

You need that solidity in the midfield when you are defending leads and the absence of Fabinho and Thiago has weakened the midfield area.

Thiago would offer Liverpool better control of the ball in the midfield and Fabinho offers that solidity, so the return of those two can’t come quickly enough.

Defensively, Liverpool have looked vulnerable all season and that’s not just down to the lads at the back, as the whole team needs to work as a unit to be solid going in both directions.

Yet these are early days in what will be a three-team title race, with Manchester City having more to worry about after their surprise home defeat against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Chelsea were the big winners as got their expected win at Newcastle, but these are still early days.

The teams involved in the battle at the top might just be the best trio in European football right now and that highlights the difficulty of winning the Premier League this season.

It’s advantage Chelsea for now, but this battle is only just heating up.

Man United look like a club that lacks leadership on and off the pitch

I could not have picked a better place to watch Liverpool hammer Manchester United 5-0 last Sunday – as I was in my local pub for a day no Reds fan will ever forget.

Liverpool fans were reasonably confident that Liverpool could beat United at Old Trafford, as we have all seen that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was overseeing a defensive car crash in recent weeks.

Yet the scale of Liverpool’s win took everyone by surprise and if they wanted to, the five goals they scored could have been six, seven or eight.

It was almost as if Jurgen Klopp’s players took the foot off the pedal when they got to 5-0 as they felt sorry for their opponents.

Yet no-one in the pub where I watched the game cared that Liverpool were kind to a United side who were humiliated on home soil as the place was rocking!

It was one of those occasions no Liverpool fan will ever forget and we have had a lot of those during the Klopp era.

Now they need to use that remarkable win to kick on and build this season, with the confidence you get from a performance like that significant.

As for United, I was surprised that Solskjaer was still their manager for last night’s game at Tottenham, but it looks like they are a club that lacks leadership on and off the pitch.

Another footnote that was forgotten amid the euphoria of Liverpool’s win against United was Paul Pogba’s disgraceful tackle on Naby Keita.

If the Liverpool man had his foot planted in the turf when Pogba ploughed into him with a clearly dangerous tackle, he could have been out of action for the rest of the season.

He seemed to get away with it as he started against Brighton yesterday, but Keita then limped off in the first half of the game against Brighton yesterday with an injury.

Those kind of tackles are worth more than the three-game ban the perpetrator got because they put a fellow professional’s career on the line.

Pogba won’ t be too bothered as he gets a month off now to work out where his next big transfer pay-day will come from.