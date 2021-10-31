| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Liverpool can have no complaints about having their bubble burst after euphoria of Old Trafford

John Aldridge

Seagulls caused all sorts of problems for Jurgen Klopp’s stars

Leandro Trossard of Brighton &amp; Hove Albion scores his sides second goal during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield . (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Expand

Close

Leandro Trossard of Brighton &amp; Hove Albion scores his sides second goal during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield . (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion scores his sides second goal during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield . (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion scores his sides second goal during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield . (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool had their bubble burst yesterday and they could have no complaints as Brighton secured a deserved 2-2 draw at Anfield.

After the euphoria of the 5-0 win against Manchester United last Sunday, Liverpool looked like they were going to continue their form as they scored the first two goals in front of an expectant crowd.

But they lost their way against a very good side, who caused Liverpool more problems than title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City when they also drew at Anfield.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy