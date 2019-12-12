Liverpool beat off competition from Manchester United to agree deal for Salzburg star

Liverpool have beaten Manchester United in the race to sign highly-rated Salzburg star Takumi Minamino, according to reports.

Salzburg's sporting director Christoph Freund told the Independent earlier this week that the Japanese winger, 24, is ready to move to one of Europe's elite clubs.

Manchester United and a number of German clubs are also interested but the Independent is reporting that Liverpool have already agreed a deal in principle that would see Minamino move to Anfield for just £7.25million.

"He is an outstanding player with an outstanding personality," Freund told The Independent. "The big clubs have been watching him and if I was them, I'd have no hesitation to sign him. Takumi is ready to make the next step in January."

