AT LAST, it's back!

The Premier League will be on our TV screens once again from Wednesday and Liverpool could be toasting their first English league title in three decades next Sunday.

But we cannot pretend normality is resuming, either on or off the pitch, as we look to step away from this horrible coronavirus pandemic.

There will be an eerie atmosphere around stadiums as this unforgettable season reaches a belated conclusion, with the absence of fans ensuring a key ingredient of our sport will be missing for the foreseeable future.

Of course, sport has had to take a back seat over the last few weeks, but Liverpool are arguably the big losers as football returns, as a slice of the joy of this wonderful title-winning moment has been taken away from them.

The record books will confirm that they won their 19th league title in the 2019/20 season, but it will be strange to celebrate the moment in an empty stadium, lacking the kind of euphoria every other title-winning side has experienced.

Imagine what it would have been like to win the title in front of a packed Goodison Park crowd next Sunday, or in the Crystal Palace game at Anfield the following Wednesday.

The scenes of joy would have instantly been etched into Liverpool folklore, but the celebrations for this title win will have to be put on ice for now.

As manager Jurgen Klopp said a few days ago, we can celebrate this triumph when it is safe to do so with a title-winning parade through the streets of the city, because this team has earned the right to cherish their achievement.

The absence of supporters for this great moment will probably be felt more by Liverpool than some of their Premier League rivals, with the agonies of the last three decades making this title win all the sweeter.

Let's be honest, a lot of the Chelsea fans only started supporting the club when their Russian sugar daddy turned up, so they didn't have to wait too long to see the trophies rolling in.

The same can be said of Manchester City and even after all their success in recent years, they still struggle to generate an atmosphere at their home games, so their players probably won't notice that their stands are empty!

Okay, those comments are written with more than a little smirk on my face, but it is a shame that the passionate Liverpool fans will not be present to witness a great moment in the club's illustrious history.

To win the league by such a wide margin is an achievement that will be remembered forever more – and Klopp's achievement is all the more impressive when you consider the scale of the task he has been up against on so many levels.

City and Chelsea are among the clubs that have had a huge advantage over Liverpool in recent years due to the vast investment that has been injected into their squads, with the level of spending at Anfield on a completely different level.

I read an article in the Sunday World last weekend revealing Liverpool rank as only the 14th biggest transfer market net spenders in the Premier League over the last five years.

What an incredible statistic that is for a team that are the current champions of Europe and about to be crowned Premier League kings.

Liverpool's financially-prudent owners have not wavered in their approach since they arrived at the club and the only time they have spent big on players is when they used the money from the £142million sale of Philippe Coutinho to buy Virgil van Dijk and then Alisson Becker.

Those two players helped to transform Liverpool from contenders into champions and I wonder whether they missed a trick by pulling out of a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

To sustain success, you need to build from a position of strength and even though their finances have been drastically affected by the Covid-19 crisis, I would like to have seen Liverpool find a way to finance the deal for Werner.

Adding a top-quality defender to the squad would also bolster their resources and my choice would have been Napoli's imposing centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, but the funds for that kind of deal don't seem to be there right now.

With those restrictions in mind, I'd expect Klopp to use these final nine games of this season to blood some of the young players who could be so important to the squad next season, when injuries and international call-ups for the African Cup of Nations in February could be a big issue.

Finding players who can improve this superb Liverpool side will not be easy, but Klopp might just have a couple waiting in the wings to make a difference, with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott two young men who have what it takes to become first-team stars.

The word from the training ground is that Naby Keita has caught the eye in the last few weeks and it would be great to see him realising his potential, while striker Takumi Minamino also needs to come to the party if one of Liverpool's first-choice forwards are out.

Klopp owes it to the Premier League to play strong teams after the title win has been confirmed, but he would be entitled to give a few of his youngsters first-team experience as they are good enough to play at the top level.

The relief for all of us – after what has been a horrible last three months – is we are talking about football again and from next Wednesday, what is effectively a summer World Cup of Premier League football is coming at us every day.

It will feel very different watching games in empty stadiums, but after weeks of misery when all our lives have been turned upside down, we should toast the resumption of the Premier League as the return to some kind of normality.

It was hard to imagine when football could resume when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak, but I am starting to think we could have fans back in stadiums sooner than we thought.

The remaining games of this Premier League season will be played behind closed doors, but I think it is possible that we could have some spectators into stadiums when the new season gets underway in early September.

Anfield has a capacity for around 54,000 fans and there must be a way of getting 10,000 Liverpool fans in there and that would fit with social-distancing guidelines.

This will be a gradual process of getting back to normal, so I can see a scenario where we have a small crowd for a month and if this nasty virus does not spike up again, we could look to increase it.

By Christmas, we might be getting back to somewhere near normal and maybe then we can start to get bigger crowds in the stadiums.

For now, we have to make do with the behind-closed-doors games that will lack some of the spirit we associate with the Premier League, but it has to be better than watching reruns of Manchester United winning league titles on Sky!