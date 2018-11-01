Liverpool announce final total of cash raised for stricken fan Sean Cox last weekend

Liverpool FC raised £59,104 for Irish fan Sean Cox after a campaign for donations at last weekend's game against Cardiff at Anfield.

Cox was attacked by Roma fans ahead of last April's Champions League semi-final at Anfield, leaving him with severe head injuries as he battles to make a recovery at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

The support from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his players has helped to raise the profile of the appeals for donations to help pay for ongoing medial care for Sean, with the Anfield club now confirming the final total from donations made last weekend.

"Liverpool Football Club can today confirm that £59,104 has been raised for the Sean Cox appeal," read a club statement.

"The generosity of supporters at last weekend’s Cardiff fixture at Anfield raised £28,725.17 which was collected around the ground by volunteers from LFC and Spirit of Shankly.

"The LFC Foundation, official charity of Liverpool Football Club, has also match funded the amount raised as well as donating proceeds of £1,653.75 from the matchday fundraising lottery held at the game – taking the overall total to £59,104.

"LFC would again like to thank everyone who participated in the collection, either as collectors or donors, while club officials remain in dialogue with the Cox family regarding initiatives to support them."

This money will be added to the €40,000 raised at an event to support the Cox family at St Peter's GAA Club in Dunboyne, Co Meath, last weekend, while an online GoFundMe page has raised around €168,000 in recent weeks.

Online Editors