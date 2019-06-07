Liverpool have reduced their Irish contingent to just one as three players from the Republic have been released.

Liverpool announce departures of three Irish players from squad - but boost for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

Irish underage internationals Conor Masterson, Glen McAuley, Corey Whelan will all leave Anfield as boss Jurgen Klopp trims his squad.

As announced earlier in the week, high profile squad members Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge are set to leave the Reds upon the expiry of their contracts this summer having helped the club clinch its sixth European Cup.

Academy graduate Connor Randall, who made eight senior appearances under Klopp, and goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, who played six games for the first team, will depart ahead of 2019-20 too.

Bogdan's exit will be good news for Cork-born goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher - currently with Masterson on Irish U21 duty in Toulon - who is in Klopp's squad for next season.

But Irish-born players Conor Masterson and Glenn McAuley, as well as U21 cap Corey Whelan, will be leaving the club.

Masterson's release had been flagged up as the defender confirmed two weeks ago that he was considering his options, a number of League of Ireland sides already keen on the U21 international.

But the exit of former St Joseph's Boys player McAuley (19) is seen as a surprise as he had been among the goals with the Reds' academy sides.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of top stars this summer including Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, but Klopp insisited last month he would be making few, if any, moves on the summer transfer market.

Online Editors