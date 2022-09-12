| 17°C Dublin

breaking Liverpool and Manchester United’s Premier League games this weekend postponed

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag Expand

Close

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Liverpool’s Premier League clash away to Chelsea and Manchester United’s home tie against Leeds – both fixed for Sunday – have been postponed.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

More On Liverpool Football Club

Most Watched

Privacy