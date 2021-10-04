Liverpool and Man City in need of new blood if they want title edge

Liverpool and Manchester City need new blood like England needs lorry drivers.

That’s why they’re looking up the table at Chelsea after an exhilarating Anfield draw which showed that both have the ability to win the title but also revealed the major problems which could prevent either from doing so.

One four-minute spell in the second half perfectly encapsulated Liverpool’s mixing of the sublime with the ridiculous on the day.

It ended with Mohammed Salah scoring a goal which showed why he is every bit as much a Reds folk hero as the late great Roger Hunt.

There wasn’t a hint of danger when the Egyptian got possession on the right edge of the City penalty area in the 75th minute but he proceeded to shrug off the challenge of Rodri, surge away from Phil Foden, drag the ball past Bernardo Silva, turn Aymeric Laporte inside out and drive a fierce angled shot wide of Ederson.

All the beauty of football was contained in the seven seconds it took Salah to conceive, create and execute a goal which seemed like Maradona’s 1986 classic against England redesigned for a smaller space.

Yet it might never happened had referee Paul Tierney not inexplicably failed to show a second yellow card to James Milner after the Liverpool defender tripped Silva in the 72nd minute. It was Milner who both won and took the throw-in which began the move leading up to Salah’s goal yet he shouldn’t have been on the pitch.

His lucky escape summed up the torrid time endured by the veteran. Despite daft English media attempts to pretend that the performance of Foden, who also contributed a goal and an assist, was on a par with Salah’s, there was one notable difference.

To score his goal Salah had to beat three world-class players. Foden, on the other hand, just needed to outfox a 35-year-old midfielder playing out of position. The City youngster was excellent but he’d surely have expected to face tougher opposition in a match of this importance.

The over-estimation of Foden seems rooted in English nostalgia for the days when heroes came from up the road like Hunt rather than more far-flung spots like Salah. Perhaps it has more to do with sentimentality than xenophobia.

Milner was an accident waiting to happen yesterday and his presence in the line-up illustrated Liverpool’s worrying lack of strength in depth. None of the other big teams would have been forced to scrape the barrel to the same extent in the absence of a key player.

Jurgen Klopp’s side still seem just one major injury from falling out of contention. The thinness of the squad meant the loss of Virgil van Dijk last season impacted Liverpool far more than a similar setback would have affected Manchester City or Chelsea.

Unless the squad is strengthened considerably in the next transfer window Liverpool’s fortunes will depend to an inordinate amount on all their big guns staying fit.

But should luck be with them they’ll have an excellent shot at retaining the title. Because, wonderful though their second goal was, the Reds’ first may be the more significant. This time Salah was the creator, leaving Rodri for dead on the halfway line before tearing into the City half and playing a well-judged pass to Sadio Mane who’d got the jump on Ruben Dias.

Mane’s finish, instant, confident, precise and powerful, confirmed a return to form for a striker who, after a disappointing 11 league goals last season, has scored four in his first seven outings this term.

That’s hugely significant as is the apparent rejuvenation of Trent Alexander-Arnold. But the fact that, in the absence of Alexander-Arnold yesterday, Milner represented Klopp’s next best option seems ominous.

If Liverpool’s big weakness was the presence of Milner, City’s is the absence of a centre-forward. As a 23rd-minute Kevin De Bruyne cross travelled across the six-yard box with no-one to apply the finishing touch and ten minutes later the Belgian ballooned a free header from eight yards over the bar, you could only imagine how Harry Kane might have profited.

The Spurs striker must be having nightmares about all the City goals with his name on them going begging at the moment. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland is setting the pace at the top of the Bundesliga scoring charts alongside Robert Lewandowski as City play pass the parcel with a posse of part-time strikers.

Such is the general quality of the champions’ play that someone usually pops up to find the target.

But there are days, like last year’s Champions League final, or the midweek showdown against Paris Saint-Germain, when the loss of a specialist goal scorer costs City dear. They will also have to enter the transfer market to maximise their title chances.

It’s an oddity that for all Manchester United’s problems, in Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, they have four players better equipped to fill the position of out-and-out striker than anyone currently available to their big-spending City rivals.

Chelsea may not be as impressive as City or Liverpool but there are no glaring gaps in their squad. That’s why they lead the league and may well do so at close of play unless their main rivals take corrective action.

For now, Liverpool and City find themselves short of the fuel they need to reach their destination. That’s why they’ll need to fight their corner when the transfer pumps reopen in the New Year.