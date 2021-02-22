Liverpool and Klopp need style change to suit new team 

For those Liverpool supporters prepared to indulge in gallows humour, there is one consolation after a fourth consecutive league defeat. At least the champions have reached the 40-point mark. They should be safe from relegation.

You could laugh, but in the past six games only two Premier League clubs have fewer points.

On Saturday evening, Liverpool had never looked so helpless, nor so bereft of ideas.

The more Liverpool try to dig themselves out, the deeper the trench. First came the title concession. Soon, the number-crunching will shift to the financial and sporting consequences of losing Champions League status. What will that mean for potential transfer targets? Or for those players who consider participation in that competition non-negotiable?

One can imagine their next opponents, Sheffield United, preparing for the outgoing champions’ visit with anticipation more than trepidation. So long as they double up on Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and test Liverpool’s defence with lofted balls beyond their high-line defence, Chris Wilder can prepare his “comeback starts here” speech.

We all know why Liverpool are no longer playing like Premier League and European champions. The more pertinent question for the final 13 domestic games is whether they should persist with a strategy that seems to ignore how many of their best players are absent?

Jurgen Klopp has seen enough of the “good football moments” - as he described it after recent losses - to stick by his principles. He would have to betray his instincts to use the injury crisis to regress into a coach instructing his side to play “underdog football”, sitting deep with two low defensive blocks while Salah and Mane chase long balls.

That partially explains why Klopp clings to those recent passages of play when a save, last-ditch tackle or fluffed shot in the box prevented a goal. There were plenty of them against Everton, too, Klopp sure to counter any suggestion his side did not threaten enough by asking how, if so, Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford’s performances were the most celebrated.

An alternative perspective is the German’s refusal to eliminate some risk and welcome more pragmatism into his life makes his team more vulnerable than they need to be.

Two points from the past six Anfield fixtures? Only West Bromwich Albion’s home record is worse in that time.

Forget the top four. Liverpool first need to work out how to resemble a mid-table side again.