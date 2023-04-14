Lisandro Martinez ruled out for remainder of Man Utd's season with metatarsal bone fracture

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is carried on stretcher after suffering an injury during the Europa League first leg quarter-final against Sevilla at Old Trafford

Manchester United have been hit by a huge double defensive injury blow after Lisandro Martinez was ruled out for the rest of the season and Raphael Varane for the next few weeks.

Thursday's Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla looked set to end in a comfortable first-leg win, only for it to unravel in a chaotic and costly 2-2 draw.

Tyrell Malacia's 84th-minute own goal was quickly compounded by a serious-looking injury to Martinez, who pulled up in pain gripping his right ankle and was eventually taken away on a stretcher.

United had already lost fellow first-choice centre-back Varane to injury at half-time and his replacement Harry Maguire scored an unfortunate own goal in stoppage time.

Boss Erik ten Hag was unable to provide an update when he faced the media on Friday lunchtime, but the club confirmed the severity of the respective issues that evening.

United said in a statement: "Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

"However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season.

"Martinez sustained the injury in the 86th minute of Thursday night's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League.

"Lisandro's defensive partner Raphael Varane was also substituted with an injury at half-time in the same game and is expected to be out for a few weeks."