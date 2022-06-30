Lisandro Martinez: Arsenal pushing for quick transfer amid Manchester United battle for Ajax defender

Lisandro Martinez of Argentina looks on during the international friendly match between Argentina and Estonia at Estadio El Sadar on June 05, 2022 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Arsenal are working hard to swiftly wrap up a deal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, amid growing interest from Manchester United.

Martinez is a top target for Arsenal, who are attracted to the fact that he can operate at left-back or in the heart of defence.

Arsenal have so far, however, failed to agree a fee for the Argentina international as Ajax are holding out for £45million.

The Gunners’ current proposal is worth around £35m, with add-ons potentially taking that number closer to £40m.

Arsenal are pushing to get a deal done quickly as Manchester United also hold an interest in Martinez.

United’s new boss Erik ten Hag worked with the 24-year-old during his time in charge in Amsterdam.

As well as bringing in new players, Arsenal are continuing to work on outgoings and defender Daniel Ballard is closing in on a move to Sunderland after a deal with Burnley collapsed last week.

