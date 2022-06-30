Lisandro Martinez: Arsenal pushing for quick transfer amid Manchester United battle for Ajax defender

Arsenal are working hard to swiftly wrap up a deal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, amid growing interest from Manchester United.
Martinez is a top target for Arsenal, who are attracted to the fact that he can operate at left-back or in the heart of defence.
Arsenal have so far, however, failed to agree a fee for the Argentina international as Ajax are holding out for £45million.
The Gunners’ current proposal is worth around £35m, with add-ons potentially taking that number closer to £40m.
Arsenal are pushing to get a deal done quickly as Manchester United also hold an interest in Martinez.
United’s new boss Erik ten Hag worked with the 24-year-old during his time in charge in Amsterdam.
As well as bringing in new players, Arsenal are continuing to work on outgoings and defender Daniel Ballard is closing in on a move to Sunderland after a deal with Burnley collapsed last week.
© Evening Standard