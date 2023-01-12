| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Liberated and lethal, a reinvented Marcus Rashford has stepped out of Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow

Analysis

Marcus Rashford can't stop scoring goals right now. Photo: Tim Goode Expand
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday January 10, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. Expand
Marcus Rashford Expand

Close

Marcus Rashford can't stop scoring goals right now. Photo: Tim Goode

Marcus Rashford can't stop scoring goals right now. Photo: Tim Goode

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday January 10, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday January 10, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

/

Marcus Rashford can't stop scoring goals right now. Photo: Tim Goode

Richard Jolly

A year to the day after Marcus Rashford came off with Manchester United 1-0 up in a cup tie at Old Trafford, he came off the bench with United leading 1-0 in a cup tie at Old Trafford. The FA Cup meeting with Aston Villa in January 2022 remained 1-0; it was Rashford’s 11th game without a goal and, as it transpired, it was not even his longest drought of the season. He ended it without scoring in his final 15 appearances.

All of which feels a very different time now. The worst season of Rashford’s career may have given way to the best. Such judgments are not made on the basis of home matches against mid-table League One sides, of course. Yet it was entirely typical of the rejuvenated Rashford that he did not merely see out victory over Charlton; he transformed it.

Most Watched

Privacy