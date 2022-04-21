| 11.6°C Dublin

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams invest £10 million each to join Broughton consortium bid for Chelsea

Tennis player and businesswoman Serena Williams will invest £10m towards Chelsea bid.

Tennis player and businesswoman Serena Williams will invest £10m towards Chelsea bid.

Tennis player and businesswoman Serena Williams will invest £10m towards Chelsea bid.

Tennis player and businesswoman Serena Williams will invest £10m towards Chelsea bid.

Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton and tennis star Serena Williams have both agreed to invest about £10 million (€12 million) each in a bid for Chelsea Football Club, Sky News reported today.

The sports stars will join a bid led by former British Airways chairman Martin Broughton, which also includes Canada's Rogers family, Centaurus Capital LP founder John Arnold, and Taiwan's Tsai family.

Hamilton would likely play a role in promoting Chelsea's diversity, equity and inclusion if the bid is successful.

A spokesperson for the Broughton consortium declined to comment to Sky News. Bids for the club are currently being considered by Chelsea's advisers, before a preferred bidder is proposed to the government.

