Sheffield United have secured the services of their respected manager Chris Wilder by handing him a new contract that will run until the summer of 2024.

'Let's see how far we can go' - Sheffield United reward manager Chris Wilder with a new contract

Wilder has revived the club he supported in his youth since he took over as manager in the summer of 2016, with promotion from League One followed up by elevation to the Premier League last season.

He has cemented his reputation as one of the finest tacticians in the game with a sparkling first half of the season in the top flight of English football, with his Blades defying their doubters by collecting 29 points from their first 21 matches.

Wilder was linked with a managerial vacancy at Everton last month, but his commitment to Sheffield United has now been confirmed with his new deal.

"Naturally, I'm delighted to sign a new deal until 2024 and commit to the club that is close to my heart," said Wilder.

"I am grateful to Prince Abdullah for taking the initiative and offering this contract, we've had a great few years and hopefully we can continue the upward curve - let's see how far we can go on this journey."

Blades owner Prince Abdullah added his comments as Wilder's new deal was confirmed as he stated: "Chris has played an integral role in our recent and current success and we want him at the helm in the future, driving us forward, hence the new long-term contract.

"He is a dynamic leader, with whom the supporters connect and it is important that we have someone of his stature leading this club on the field. January is a very important month but securing the signature of Chris was paramount and underpins all the plans we have for the club over the next few years."

Wilder's assistant manager Alan Knill has also signed a new contract.

