Sam Allardyce has admitted that being a football manager makes him feel "worthwhile as a person" and is an "addiction" following his surprise return to the game two-and-a-half years after he was sacked by Everton.

West Bromwich Albion have turned to Allardyce, claiming they feared he was going to be hired by another club if they did not act quickly.

Allardyce, 66, who was presented as Slaven Bilic's successor yesterday, said: "I have been addicted since I was 15 and I can't get rid of the addiction. I thought I had cracked it, to be honest, after two years (out of the game). I mentioned it to my wife that I was feeling itchy about getting back in and she said she'd seen it for months that I had been looking restless."

West Brom were also restless. Luke Dowling, the technical director, defended the decision to dismiss the popular Bilic, who had taken the club into the Premier League against the odds and the day after a highly-creditable 1-1 draw away to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Difficult

"It was a difficult decision," Dowling said. "It's never nice to do. Every year, it's important to stay in the Premier League and this year even more so with the situation every club find themselves in.

"You can keep letting games come and go and results slip away and you can be not scared but wary that the man that you want might not be around and the man we have got next to us is the person we wanted.

"So, to get that opportunity we could not turn it down. It's obvious I have been aware of the reaction because we did get a good point the night before (against City) but, as a business, we can't act on emotion."

Allardyce, however, did speak of the emotion of becoming the first man to manage eight Premier League clubs and also his "firefighter" label. "In the early years, it was about building your reputation as a good manager through all the divisions and finally building a reputation taking Bolton to where they were," he said.

"But most of that has been forgotten about now. It's about who I am at this moment in time. I've even had a few texts from my mates calling me Red Adair, so I can't get away from that tag."

It is undoubtedly the short-term impact that West Brom are attempting to tap into. Allardyce has signed an initial six-month contract with a one-year extension triggered should the club avoid the drop back into the Championship.

Allardyce, who started his coaching career at West Brom, working with the reserves under manager Brian Talbot, has suffered relegation only once in his 26-year managerial stint and never in the Premier League. That was at Notts County where he arrived at the start of 1997.

"It is the stimulus you need," Allardyce said about managing again.

"It gives you energy. It makes you feel worthwhile as a person because when you are used to the level of scrutiny I have been used to as a manager over all those years, you get it embedded in your DNA.

"When you haven't got it, yes, it feels like a bit of a relief in the early stages but as time goes on, Sammy (Lee, assistant manager) will tell you, Sammy walks his dog and we have spoken on several occasions saying how bored we are. So, we have been looking to get back into football.

"I wanted it to be the Premier League. Maybe the Championship might have been an opportunity but this one came along and I felt it was right. It's what everyone thinks I can do now so I thought, 'Let's give it a shot and see if I can do it again'."

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk