Mauricio Pochettino has opened the door to a move to Real Madrid suggesting that he has to "let football take me wherever".

'Let football take me wherever' - Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino refuses to rule out Real Madrid move

Madrid president Florentino Perez has made Pochettino his number one choice to replace Zinedine Zidane after the three-time Champions League winner announced his shock resignation on Thursday.

Perez has admired Pochettino for some time but this summer is readying a serious push to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu, and is not thought to be considering any other choices for the role. It is understood any advance from Real would be firmly rejected by Tottenham but Pochettino appears to be open to a move to the Spanish capital.

"I live in the present, there is nothing more important than this. I enjoy what is happening and what has to be, will be," he told Spanish newspaper AS. "[Former coach] Jorge Griffa told me once that I have to let football take me wherever, to not get bogged down in trying to change my own destiny."

Before that Pochettino's future had been one of the long-running stories of Tottenham's season. He achieved notable success against Real in the Champions League group stage, earning a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu before Spurs famously beat Real 3-0 at Wembley. He has been showered with attention by the Spanish media and when asked about the possibility of him replacing Zidane, has said that "you never know what is going to happen in football". Only that he would never manage Barcelona or Arsenal.

At the end of the season Pochettino had left his future up in the air, speculating on the club's future with another manager, and calling on the club to "be brave and take risks".

But after positive talks with the club hierarchy Pochettino did sign a new contract, promising the start of a positive summer transfer window with Spurs keen to invest in improving the squad. Even with Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose up for sale.

But Tottenham's summer is now likely to be dominated by the biggest club in the world pursuing their manager like never before, meaning it will take all of Daniel Levy's resolve to rebuff them.

Independent News Service