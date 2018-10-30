Leicester's Premier League clash against Cardiff will go ahead this Saturday as tribute planned to honour owner

Independent.ie

Leicester's Premier League fixture at Cardiff on Saturday will go ahead as planned, the Foxes have announced.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/leicesters-premier-league-clash-against-cardiff-will-go-ahead-this-saturday-as-tribute-planned-to-honour-owner-37475489.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37475488.ece/7943c/AUTOCROP/h342/LFC.jpg