Leicester’s New Year’s Day clash with Norwich postponed due to Covid outbreaks

Leicester v Norwich has been called off due to Covid

Norwich’s Premier League trip to Leicester on New Year’s Day has been postponed as a result of positive Covid-19 tests and injuries within the Canaries camp.

Both club’s confirmed the news on Thursday evening, with the Premier League providing further details in a statement.

It said: “Following a request from Norwich City, the Premier League board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s fixture at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, due to be played at 1500GMT on Saturday 1 January.

“The board accepted Norwich’s application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.

“The decision by the board was able to be made in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans.”