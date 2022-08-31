Leicester star Wesley Fofana completes big-money move to Chelsea

Wesley Fofana has completed his £70million move to Chelsea from Leicester.

The defender has penned a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge to end the transfer saga which Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers admitted had helped derail his side’s Premier League season.

Fofana had pushed to join Thomas Tuchel’s side and failed to turn up for training with the Foxes earlier this month.

Fofana told Chelsea’s official website: “The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy.

“I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

“I’m here win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that.”