Leicester sign Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard ahead of new season

Leicester have completed the signing of Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton.

The 29-year-old Denmark defender moves to the King Power Stadium for an undisclosed fee – reported to be £15million – and has agreed a deal until 2024.

Speaking to LCFC TV, he said: “I’m very happy and I’m really excited to get going. It’s a special club that has done very well over many years and I think the project is very, very exciting, even from the outside looking in. To be a part of it is a big thing for me.

“I know a couple of the players, and Kasper (Schmeichel) and Ryan (Bertrand) I know very well and get along with off the pitch, so that’s going to be very easy.

“Just from my first impression of the guys in the dressing room, they’re a good bunch, and I’m sure I’ll settle in very quickly.”

Vestergaard, who was in the final year of his contract at Southampton, had been on Leicester’s radar for 18 months but they moved again for him after Wesley Fofana suffered a leg fracture during a recent pre-season friendly with Villarreal.

The Foxes had faced heading into the new season light in central defence, with Jonny Evans still struggling with a long-term foot issue. The Northern Irishman is not expected to be fit until after next month’s international break.

Leicester managed to get Vestergaard registered before the midday deadline on Friday so that the Dane can play in their opening game of the Premier League season against Wolves on Saturday.

Vestergaard has been in England for three seasons after joining Southampton from German club Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2018.

He played in all six of Denmark’s games this summer as they reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

He becomes the fourth new arrival at King Power Stadium this summer, following the signings of left-back Ryan Bertrand, striker Patson Daka and midfielder Boubakary Soumare.