Leicester sign Harry Winks from Tottenham for £10million

Winks, who becomes the first addition under new Foxes boss Enzo Maresca, progressed through the youth set-up at Spurs to make his debut in 2014 and went on to make 203 appearances for his boyhood club.

First-team chances have been more hard to come by in recent seasons and Winks has decided to help relegated-Leicester in their bid to secure promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

England international Winks first joined Tottenham’s academy at the age of five and went on to become a regular during Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure.

Winks has represented his country on 10 occasions and helped Spurs reach the Champions League final in 2019, but struggled to earn the trust of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

After the midfielder made just 19 Premier League appearances during the 2021-22 season, he was sent on loan to Sampdoria last summer.

While his start to life in Italy was disrupted by an ankle injury, Winks went on to become a regular for Sampdoria and impressed, with Leicester now securing his services on a three-year deal.

Winks could face his old club in a friendly in Bangkok on July 23.

He told the official club website: “I’m delighted. I’m really excited for the challenge ahead. It’s an amazing club with great history and the facilities are incredible. I’m just so happy to be here and ready to get going.

“I’m looking forward to getting started, to have a full pre-season with the team and come here early to get ready for the games coming up. It’s going to be an important few weeks to get everyone ready and to push myself getting fit.

“I’m also looking forward to a new challenge and to challenge myself. Coming to a club like Leicester is the perfect chance to do that.”