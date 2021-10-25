Leicester look to seal Youri Tielemans deal after he doubles down with another screamer

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, right, celebrates with team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho after scoring their side's first goal against Brentford. Photo: Getty Images

A beaming Youri Tielemans was the first across to the 1,700 away fans celebrating in the blue corner. The Belgian had just orchestrated a third consecutive victory in what might be a season-defining week for Leicester City.

On his 65th consecutive Premier League appearance – a current outfield record – Tielemans’ spectacular opener was worthy of winning any game. But after Zanka had headed Brentford deservedly level, he had to be content with playing a decisive hand in James Maddison’s winner.

“Sign him on” sang the visiting corner; Tielemans is out of contract in June 2023 and uncertainty lingers.

“My focus is on making him the best player he can be,” said Brendan Rodgers.

“His representatives and the club will discuss and negotiate; hopefully they can find a solution. He’s just such a wonderful guy to work with. You never lose sleep over Youri not being ready, or not being prepared, or doing daft things. He’s a young guy very focused on being the best player he can be. His goal today was a sensational strike.”

For the second time in a week, Thomas Frank was left pondering just how his side had finished empty-handed. For all the hearts Brentford are winning, they need a clinical touch to ensure top-tier life does not become uncomfortable: “It’s a game we are winning seven out of 10 times,” said Frank.

“We absolutely hammered Leicester first half; that’s a team that came fifth last year. We pressed impressively, we won the ball, we dominated in possession. We created chances; they had nothing besides a moment of luck or brilliance depending on which side of the fence you are on!”

Having thrilled with eight goals in each of their last two games, Leicester spent the first half chasing shadows.

In mitigation, they made a 3,500-mile round trip to Moscow midweek and improved after the break. They do though, remain without a league clean sheet since the opening day.

To say the opener came against the run of play is an understatement; never mind Leicester’s first effort on goal, it was virtually their first touch within 30 yards of it.

Maddison’s floated free-kick was headed clear but, on the follow-up, Tielemans rifled in an unstoppable 25-yard effort.

The equaliser came on the hour, Zanka meeting Mathias Jensen’s corner at the front post. Jansson then nodded wide from a corner before Maddison administered the sucker punch.

Tielemans sent substitute Patson Daka racing through and the Zambian drew David Raya out and squared unselfishly for Maddison to bag his first since February.

