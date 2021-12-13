Leicester hand Howe chastening reminder

It does not take long for the mood music to change at Newcastle United, and Eddie Howe will be counting down the days until the January transfer window opens.

After the joy of that first win of the season the previous weekend, here was a timely reminder of Newcastle’s deficiencies, as they became the first Premier League team since Wolves on the opening day not to score against Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers’s fears over Leicester’s leaky back line have occupied his thoughts for much of this season, but here was a fully deserved clean sheet, their first in 17 matches, to lift the gloom after a chastening week.

Elimination from the Europa League was accompanied by a Covid-19 and sickness bug outbreak, depriving Leicester of eight players, and an injury to Jonny Evans after just four minutes will have triggered further concern.

But two goals from Youri Tielemans, including a contentious first-half penalty which infuriated Howe, and strikes from Patson Daka and the outstanding James Maddison only underlined the size of the task in front of Newcastle.

Howe has frequently insisted that next month’s transfer window is not his main focus, but performances like this will only heighten the need for additions.

“All that money and you’re going down,” crowed the Leicester fans after Maddison added the fourth goal.

Newcastle remain second from bottom and have Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United as their next three opponents.

Howe said: “We’re hugely frustrated by some of our moments in the game and we just let the game slip away from us. The scoreline looks like a heavy defeat, but I didn’t think it felt like that at all. The penalty had a big bearing on the game.

“I don’t think we should lose heart from the majority of the game. We just need more of the big moments to go our way. I’m well aware of the position we’re in and we know the importance of every game we’re playing in. We’re in a huge fight to stay in this division. We’ll need to use the pain and feeling from today to help us in our journey this season.”

Rodgers, however, can look ahead with some optimism after a difficult few days. His players returned from Naples only at 4am on Friday after their Europa League exit and, before kick-off, midfielder Hamza Choudhury joined the lengthy list of players who had either tested positive for Covid-19 or were feeling unwell.

Leicester then suffered further collateral damage when Evans pulled up with a hamstring injury after just four minutes. But in the end, there was little for Rodgers to worry about, and centre-half Caglar Soyuncu, who has struggled at times this season, produced an excellent ¬performance.

“To keep a clean sheet against very dangerous players, I am very pleased,” Rodgers said. “When you come off the back of a disappointing result, it’s been a huge challenge. But we’ve always tried to develop a culture which supports players and gives others an opportunity.

“To be in eighth now with everything we’ve gone through and with European football, I’m very proud of the players. There’s still lots to improve on so we just need to get over this period now.”

Howe will have his own concerns over defensive issues and a dull game sprang into life seven minutes before half-time with a moment of controversy.

Maddison, who was Leicester’s greatest attacking threat, was involved, forcing a challenge from Jamaal Lascelles in the penalty area. Contact was minimal, with Lascelles and Newcastle furious, and there were claims that Maddison took a dive.

After the match, Howe called the decision “debatable” and insisted referee Peter Bankes should have reviewed the moment on his monitor. Tielemans’s penalty was clinical, arrowed into the left corner of the net.

There was no disputing Leicester’s second goal, in the 57th minute. Maddison’s clever touch released Harvey Barnes inside the Newcastle penalty area and, with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka off his line, he squared the ball unselfishly to Daka, who applied the simple finish.

Newcastle were out of ideas and the closest they came to a consolation goal was when Leicester defender Timothy Castagne almost found the net with a stray back-pass.

Tielemans added a third with an empathic finish as Newcastle’s defence capitulated, before Maddison provided the gloss five minutes from the end.

