Sport Premier League

Sunday 4 November 2018

Leicester City players attend funeral of late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in Thailand

Leicester City's team captain Wes Morgan (3rd-R), goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (3rd-L), striker Jamie Vardy (4th-L), director of football Jon Rudkin (front-C) with team members and officials arrive at Wat Thepsirin Buddhist temple in Bangkok on the second day of funeral ceremony for Leicester City's Thai owner and duty-free mogul, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on November 4, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images
Leicester City's team captain Wes Morgan (3rd-R), goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (3rd-L), striker Jamie Vardy (4th-L), director of football Jon Rudkin (front-C) with team members and officials arrive at Wat Thepsirin Buddhist temple in Bangkok on the second day of funeral ceremony for Leicester City's Thai owner and duty-free mogul, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on November 4, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images
Leicester City's team arrive at Wat Thepsirin Buddhist temple in Bangkok on the second day of funeral ceremony for Leicester City's Thai owner and duty-free mogul, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on November 4, 2018.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Leicester City players attended the funeral for club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, killed in a helicopter crash a week ago, at a Bangkok temple on Sunday on the second day of a ceremony due to last one week.

The 60-year-old Thai billionaire died on Oct. 27 with four others when his helicopter crashed next to Leicester's King Power Stadium. The seven-day funeral started on Saturday in Bangkok.

The team - including manager Claude Puel, striker Jamie Vardy and dozens of others - were seen arriving at the temple clad in black suits to pay their respects to the King Power founder.

They travelled to Thailand on Saturday after winning an English Premier League match against Cardiff City, where tributes were brought onto the pitch before the game in memory of Vichai.

Vichai bought Leicester in 2010. The team went on to stun the soccer world by winning the Premier League title against the odds in 2016.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport