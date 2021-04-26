Leicester can take step closer to Champions League with win over Palace 

Leicester City are threatening to break away from Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and, in the space of a week, have flipped the narrative of their season.

After reaching the FA Cup final and tightening their grip on third place in the Premier League, Leicester have calmed fears over another late “wobble” under manager Brendan Rodgers.

It was Gary Neville who claimed this month that Rodgers would miss out on the top four, with the season at risk of disintegrating after defeat at West Ham and with three players, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury, punished for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

But the past week has suggested Leicester are stronger and wiser than last year, when they won only four league games after New Year’s Day and missed out on the final day.

Victory over Crystal Palace tonight would enable Leicester to extend their lead over Chelsea to four points with five games left.

A Champions League place remains tantalisingly in sight for Rodgers, whose team have occupied the top four since September 2019 for all but one match-day.

“If you think of last year, a lot of the players never had the experience of being consistently up there, so it was a great learning that took place,” Rodgers said. “We have evolved and developed over the course of the season. It’s definitely a different feel this season, but it doesn’t make it any easier.

“If you want to arrive where we want to, then you have to win games. In order to do that, you have to perform. You’ve seen the control in the team, the maturity in the team is improving all the time and of course we’re playing at a good level.”

Maddison was restored to the starting XI in the demolition of West Brom on Thursday, and his desire to win back the trust of Rodgers will only help Leicester in their quest.

Jamie Vardy also scored only his second goal in 20 matches, while Kelechi Iheanacho is continuing his resurgence as his partner in attack. Rodgers is also due to welcome back Harvey Barnes from injury in the next fortnight in a significant boost for the final run-in.

“We finished (last season) where we deserved to finish and it will be the same this year,” Rodgers said.

“We want to arrive in the top four, like all the teams who are up there. If we don’t, the worst-case scenario we want is European football (the Europa League), because that will be another sign of progress for us.

“There is nothing guaranteed. We will fight in every game and see where it takes us.”

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Live, Sky Sports, 8.0

