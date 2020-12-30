Leeds owner defends club tweet responding to pundit's suggestion Bielsa's side were only promoted because of Covid break

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has defended a club tweet criticising pundit Karen Carney for her claim that they were only promoted to the Premier League “because of Covid”.

Former England Women’s international Carney, who won 144 caps, said during Amazon Prime Sport’s coverage of Leeds’ 5-0 win at West Brom on Tuesday that Marcelo Bielsa’s side benefited from the coronavirus break in March to win the Sky Bet Championship title.

Leeds responded on Twitter by poking fun at Carney’s comments, provoking a backlash from some fans who felt that it would encourage online abuse to be directed at her.

Radrizzani, replying to a tweet which said Leeds should be “ashamed” of their actions, wrote: “I take the responsibility of the club tweet.

🤔 âPromoted because of Covidâ

🙂 Won the league by 10 points

👋 Hi @primevideosport pic.twitter.com/Ctz18sksZA — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 29, 2020

“I consider that comment (from Carney) completely unnecessary and disrespectful to our club and particularly to the fantastic hard work of our players and coaches whom were understanding (sic) on the pitch for the last two Championship seasons by all stats.”

Radrizzani was supported by Brighton defender Ben White, who was an ever-present on loan at Leeds last season when Bielsa’s side claimed 93 points from 46 games to finish 10 points clear of second-placed West Brom.

Read More

White posted three face with tears emojis and current Leeds player Mateusz Klich also used emojis to show disgust at Carney’s comments.

But former Leeds defender Rio Ferdinand responded to a tweet criticising the Yorkshire club, which had said it was a “disgrace” and that it was “trying to embarrass a hard working pundit who will now be subject to vile abuse from LUFC fans”.

Ferdinand told his 10.8million Twitter followers: “Agree… delete tweet!”

Leeds’ thrashing of West Brom lifted them to 11th in the Premier League with 23 points from 16 games.

Only six newly promoted teams in Premier League history have picked up more victories than Leeds’ seven at this stage of a campaign, but Bielsa has been criticised in the past for his teams falling away because of fatigue.

Carney made that point after the West Brom win, saying: “They (Leeds) outrun everyone and credit to them. My only concern would be, ‘Would they blow up at the end of the season?’

“We saw that in the last couple of seasons and I actually think they got promoted because of Covid in terms of it gave them a bit of respite.

“I don’t know whether they would have gone up if they didn’t have that break.”

PA Media