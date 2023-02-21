Leeds have announced the appointment of former Watford boss Javi Gracia as Jesse Marsch’s successor, subject to obtaining a work permit..

Spaniard Gracia, 52, who led the Hornets to the 2019 FA Cup final, has signed what Leeds described as a “flexible” contract to replace Marsch, who was sacked just over two weeks ago.

Leeds slipped into the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season after Saturday’s defeat at Everton and face bottom club Southampton in Gracia’s first game in charge at Elland Road on Saturday.