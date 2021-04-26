| 0.8°C Dublin

Leeds chief blasts the ‘seditious’ rebels for Super plot

Leeds United 0  Manchester United 0

A plane flies overhead with a banner protesting against the Manchester United club owners ahead of yesterday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/PA Expand

A plane flies overhead with a banner protesting against the Manchester United club owners ahead of yesterday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/PA

Mike McGrath

Another game, another good result for Leeds United against a European Super League team.

After denting Liverpool’s top-four hopes last week, Marcelo Bielsa’s side earned a draw against Manchester United and made sure the latter’s glimmer of hope in the Premier League title race almost vanished. Defeat next weekend could lead to the champagne being opened at Manchester City.

