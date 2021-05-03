League title can be seized at Etihad now

Pep Guardiola could celebrate his side winning the Premier League title on their own Etihad Stadium pitch following yesterday’s postponement at Old Trafford.

The Manchester City manager suggested his players could put champagne “in the fridge” after victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday took them to within three points of regaining the crown.

They could have been handed the title without kicking a ball if Manchester United were defeated by Liverpool but anti-Glazer family protesters caused the fixture to be cancelled, meaning City could seal the title at the weekend.

City will face Chelsea on Saturday when victory will confirm top place, providing United’s fixture is not rearranged before then.

It is understood that City players had not planned a celebration last night in the event of securing a fifth Premier League title. They are scheduled to train this morning ahead of the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris St-Germain tomorrow.

There were limited celebrations when they won the EFL Cup as they were preparing for the first leg against the French side.

City won their first Premier League title on their own pitch when Sergio Aguero scored against Queens Park Rangers with seconds of the season left. Aguero, who scored against Palace, admitted that the PSG game was the most important one for the club this week, rather than securing the title. “On Tuesday we’ll try to do the best performance to be in the final because, for the team and the club and also for me, to be in the final is the most important,” Aguero said.

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]