‘Knollsy’ – the West Ham fan hailed for fighting off ultras

A West Ham United fan was hailed as a “legend” by fellow supporters after he held off a horde of violent AZ Alkmaar thugs following Thursday night’s Conference League semi-final win.

West Ham fans, including the friends and families of the players, came under attack following the final whistle of their 1-0 victory at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.

A group of black-shirted AZ ultras had torn down a gate within the stadium before charging towards the small section of West Ham supporters seated behind the dugouts at the 20,000-seater arena.

But the Dutch assailants were met with fierce resistance from the West Ham supporters, with pictures and footage from the night showing how individual fans had protected the families behind them by fighting off the attackers.

One of those fans, known as ‘Knollsy’, was described as preventing the home fans from reaching the West Ham section. Pictures showed the supporter, who was left with a torn t-shirt, exchanging blows with a number of balaclava-wearing Dutch ultras.

Freddie Bonfanti, who was in the crowd, posted on social media: “Knollsy the legend. Stopped the home fans from getting to the players’ families.

“We were stormed by AZ’s supporters. Knollsy has recently had a hip replacement and simply could not run. He is also a proud man and he was genuinely concerned about the players’ partners and ex-West Ham players sitting all around us.

“We were sitting behind [West Ham defender] Thilo Kehrer’s girlfriend. Knollsy was worried about her and walked to the top of the stairwell, fending off the storming Alkmaar fans.”

A video recorded on a mobile phone from within the stadium showed how another West Ham fan held off at least a dozen AZ supporters from the top of a stairway in the stands.

West Ham’s players also tried to join the fray, with Flynn Downes, Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma among those who attempted to make their way into the stands.

UEFA will wait for the full reports from the night before deciding on what disciplinary action to take against AZ and their supporters.

It is understood that they could also appoint an inspector to investigate the situation more deeply.