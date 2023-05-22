'Knollsy' given standing ovation by West Ham fans after battling AZ Alkmaar ultras

West Ham United fans applaud the team as they acknowledge their support following the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leeds United at London Stadium — © Getty Images

'Knollsy', the West Ham fan who fought off dozens of violent AZ Alkmaar ultras on Thursday night, received a hero's welcome from his fellow supporters ahead of the side's clash against Leeds on Sunday.

West Ham fans, including the friends and families of players, came under attack following the final whistle of their 1-0 Europa Conference League victory at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.

But Chris Knoll stood his ground and protected them from the angry mob which had broken through barriers and confronted the travelling fans, coming away with a ripped shirt and black eye.

"I'm not a hero," the 58-year-old father-of-four from Hampton, Middlesex said.

“It was just a gut reaction, I went for it. I knew you had to do something because if you don’t try and defend yourself we would have been on the wrong side of quite a nasty beating, I just defended it as best as I could do."

But despite Knoll's reluctance to be viewed as a hero, West Ham fans clearly think differently after giving him a standing ovation and singing: "We love you Knollsy, we do" as he took his seat at the London Stadium ahead of the match with relegation-threatened Leeds.

Explaining his actions on Thursday, he said: “We breed it into our children, I’ve got four kids and we just won’t tolerate bullies or anything like that and it’s gone into my family as well. It’s the thing I’ve tried to push forward in life that you don’t tolerate bullies. I won’t tolerate them, my kids won’t tolerate them.

"I just thought the best form of defence was to attack. You could see they were intent on causing trouble and I did not want them to get to those behind us."

In a statement on Friday, the West Ham United Supporters’ Trust said the attack from the AZ ultras appeared to be premeditated.

“WHUST members who were at the game have reported that there was no trouble where the bulk of the West Ham fans were congregated and the police provided them with good security,” the Trust said.

“The incidents that we saw appeared to involve a masked and hooded gang in a pre-planned and unprovoked attack on the friends and family members of players.

"This appears to be a significant failing on the part of the security and police in terms of intelligence and prevention as well as a lack of officers in place to provide adequate protection for a vulnerable group.”