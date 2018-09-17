'Klopp will not stand for a selfish attitude' - John Aldridge issues warning to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane

Liverpool goal-scoring great John Aldridge believes Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will not tolerate the kind of selfish forward play displayed by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the 2-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday.

Klopp displayed real frustration on the touchline as Salah and Mane put their own desire to score goals ahead of the collective need to collect all three points, with Sunday World columnist Aldridge suggesting the Liverpool boss will remind his star duo about their responsibilities ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

"Klopp will not stand for a selfish attitude as he expects his players to put the team before personal ambitions and that was not the case on too many occasions against Spurs," declares Aldridge.

"Liverpool’s dynamic attacking trio have yet to hit top form this season and while Roberto Firmino’s goal against Tottenham took the combined tally for Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino to eight in five games this season, there is much more to come from all three of them.

"The final passes and decision making from Liverpool in the final third against Spurs was ridiculous at times and it meant they made life difficult for themselves in the final few minutes.

"Salah and Mane, in particular, were far too selfish at times and tried to score goals for themselves when they should have put a team-mate in and they could have been punished for that if Spurs had got their goal a little earlier.

"Yet on a day when Tottenham’s centre-backs of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld couldn’t cope with the movement of Liverpool’s forwards, they were let off the hook by wasteful finishing and poor decision making by Salah, Mane and Firmino.

"Salah may have led the way as he went through the 40-goal barrier last season, but he would be the first to confirm that his success was very much a team effort, as Liverpool worked as a wonderful attacking unit in the second half of the season and most opponents couldn’t live with them.

"We haven’t seen that kind of form from the big three at the head of the Liverpool team so far in this season, but Klopp’s side still have 15 points on the board after the first five games and this latest win will fuel the belief that a title challenge is possible this season."

Online Editors