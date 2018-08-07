Key piece in Toby Alderweireld's Man Utd move taken off negotiating table as transfer talks continue

Tottenham and Manchester United have yet to find a breakthrough in the long-running talks over the sale of defender Toby Alderweireld, but Spurs finally appear to have given up on signing Anthony Martial.

Those close to the deal have told Independent.ie that Martial would be open to a move to Spurs, while United manager Jose Mourinho is willing to off-load the France striker ahead of the 5pm transfer deadline on Thursday.

Yet Old Trafford chiefs are refusing to back Mourinho's stance on Martial and with the deadline now looming large, they are refusing to alter that stance as they push to force through the deal for Alderweireld.

Martial's adviser Philippe Lamboley stated earlier this summer that his client was keen to leave United after failing to force his way into Mourinho's first choice line-up, yet Old Trafford chiefs have stated all summer that they are not willing to sell the player they signed from Monaco in a £58m deal in the summer of 2015 and that stance remains unchanged.

That view may mean that Mourinho is left with a player he does not want in his squad after Thursday's deadline, while also denying him the experienced central defender that has been his top priority throughout this summer window.

The lack of progress in the deal is also concerning Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is pushing for a swift conclusion to the Alderweireld saga as he looks to complete his first major signing of what has been a frustrating summer.

All sides in the negotiations now face a race against time to find a solution, with the possibility of Alderweireld remaining at Tottenham growing as United retain an interest in Barcelona defender Yerry Mina.

Online Editors