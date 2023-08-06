Kevin Palmer: The trial of Declan Rice is set to begin

All eyes will be on Britain’s most expensive football as Arsenal take on Manchester City at Wembley

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Arsenal unveil new signing Declan Rice at Emirates Stadium on July 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Rice is aiming for more silverware after winning the Europa Conference League at West Ham. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Can Declan Rice be the difference for Arsenal this season after agonisingly losing out to City earlier this year?

Arsenal's new midfield talisman may not be a courtroom and the sentences handed down on him will not threaten his liberty, but Rice knows what is expected as he prepares to face millions of critical judges around the world who are now looking at him through a different lens.

As Britain’s most expensive footballer prepares to make his Arsenal debut in the Community Shield clash against treble winners Manchester City, the 24-year-old will experience pressure like never before and he knows the time for excuses have already elapsed.

To this point in his career, this level-headed midfielder has lived up to moderate expectations at West Ham, with his stand-out performances given five-star ratings and his off days overlooked by those more focused on the fortunes of the game's genuine contenders.

Those rules have changed after his £105million move to Arsenal last month, as he is now one of the world's most expensive players and his standards need to rise accordingly.

Yet is Rice good enough to lead Arsenal to the Premier League title this season or is he destined to joined a long list of big-money Premier League flops.

Rice became the most expensive English footballer of all-time when he sealed his move from West Ham, as he leapt to the top of a list of Premier League record signings that makes for expensively painful reading.

Enzo Fernandez is still the most expensive signing made by an English club after his £106.8million move to Chelsea last January and while it is too early to pass judgement on the Argentine World Cup winner, he has yet to justify his price tag.

Declan Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham in a club-record deal this summer. (Alex Brandon/AP)

The same could be said of Romelu Lukaku, who failed to shine after his £97million to Chelsea in 2021 and Paul Pogba after he became Manchester United's record £89million signing in 2016.

Chelsea also paid £89million to sign the hitherto underwhelming Mykhailo Mudryk last season, while Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire are among the top ten most expensive Premier League deals of all-time in what adds up to a cast of expensive flops.

Could it be that the price tag weighs too heavily on a player when he tries to come to terms with the vast sum of cash that has changed hands to secure his services?

"If I was worth £20m, I think I could play games, not have a good game and people wouldn't say a thing. But because it's £100m, everyone talks about it," said Jack Grealish during his challenging first season after his record-breaking move to Manchester City in 2021.

"That side of it is a bit annoying. I think in the future, it's something to look back on, being the first British £100m player, but you can't focus on it when you are on the pitch."

Rice is now about to share the experience of a player who could have been his Republic of Ireland team-mate and has gone on to become an England colleague.

Grealish's reputation as a party boy provided his critics with a stick to beat him with when his first campaign at Manchester City failed to live up to expectations.

England’s Jack Grealish (left) celebrates with team-mate Declan Rice following the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. Picture date: Monday November 21, 2022. Photo: PA

To his credit, the City No.10 silenced most of those doubters by playing a key role in their treble-winning glory last season, yet Rice's mountain at Arsenal is likely to be steeper.

While Grealish joined City as the lavish addition to their already dominant trophy-winning machine, Rice has been signed by Arsenal to turn Mikel Arteta's Premier League runners-up from last season into winners.

That will be no easy task as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all likely to be stronger than they were last season, but Rice has a level-headed approach to the challenge in front of him.

"I just try to take everything in my stride," said Rice in his first interview after signing for Arsenal.

"I can't control what I've been bought for. That's obviously determined by how well I've played consistently over the last couple of years and what West Ham obviously set the price at.

"I've not really thought about the price tag once. I've been brought to Arsenal for a reason: that's to perform, to play football, to try and add to the squad, to try and win trophies. I'm not going to get involved in price tags.

"Of course people have always got opinions. You can't please everybody. Someone's always got something to say, but what's important is that the manager, you've got his support, you've got your family's support, people that are close to you… that's all that matters.

"I won't try to think about that too much and to be honest with you, I haven't already. It's football.

"A lot of players have been bought for 80, 90, 100 million pounds. It's our profession, it's just down to us to perform. So yeah, over the six years, hopefully I can repay that price tag."

City were the only other team in the mix to sign Rice this summer and now he will get a chance to show them what they missed out on.

A more likely scenario today is a City victory and the first barbs of criticism fired in the direction of Arsenal's new star man.

Rice was a big fish in a small pond at West Ham, but now he is swimming with the sharks, where the bite stings so much more.

BIG MONEY PREMIER LEAGUE FLOPS

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan to Chelsea - £97.5million in 2021)

Much was expected of this Belgian striker as he returned to Chelsea for a second spell, but he was a flop and the London club are currently trying to off-load him.

Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea - £89million in 2023)

The full fee for this transfer will only be paid if Ukraine forward Mudryk hits certain targets and on the evidence of his first few months at Chelsea, that seems unlikely.

Paul Pogba (Juventus to Manchester United - £89million in 2016)

Pogba wanted the story to be all about him when he returned for a second spell at Manchester United, but he was trouble on and off the field and the club were glad to see the back of him.

Harry Maguire (Leicester to Manchester United - £80million in 2019)

Maguire had a decent start to his time at United, but his fall from grace was complete last season as his error-strewn displays led to his removal as the club's captain this summer.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United - £73million in 2021)

This England international set the Bundesliga alight, but he could not bring his form from Germany to United. Occasional flashes of brilliance have not justified his price tag.

Nicolas Pepe (Lille to Arsenal - £72million in 2019)

A winger who was compared to Arsenal great Thierry Henry when he arrived for a mega-fee, but he has been a big flop in a red shirt and was sent out on loan to Nice last season.

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea - £71million in 2020)

A German international who arrived at Chelsea with a huge reputation, but he failed to deliver and was sold to Arsenal this summer.