Kevin Palmer: 'Pochettino's lasting Spurs legacy is exposing a chairman who lacks the ambition to truly compete'

After Spurs chairman Daniel Levy took what he claimed to be the 'difficult decision' to relieve Mauricio Pochettino and his staff of their duties, he sacked a talisman who has turned water into wine at Tottenham over the last five-and-half years and, significantly, covered up the failings of a leader who has been spoiled by the achievements of a manager who took the club to untold success during his reign.

While cynics will suggest that Pochettino's spell as Spurs boss cannot be hailed as successful due to his failure to win a trophy, the reality has to be that this gifted Argentine tactician is the club's most successful manager since Keith Burkinshaw in the early 1980s and, possibly, even their greatest manager of all-time, the 1960/61 double-winning legend Bill Nicholson.

Top four finishes were a prize Tottenham craved rather than expected when Pochettino arrived from Southampton in the summer of 2013, but he has delivered Champions League football for four successive seasons and also guided the club to the final of Europe's elite competition last June.

Pochettino had earned the right to be respected by Levy and yet for the last two years, the Argentine has tried and failed to change the approach of a chairman who wanted to run his club on a budget that may be suitable at Burnley or Bournemouth and West Ham or Wolves, but not at a club with genuine trophy ambitions.

Levy would argue that the pressure of financing Tottenham's magnificent new stadium, that cost in excess of £1billion to construct, restricted his ambition to match Pochettino's ambition, yet after repeated demands from the Argentine to spend big and take his team to the next level, this stand-off between manager and chairman has reached an inevitable breaking point.

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by @SpursOfficial. He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement....ain’t gonna happen. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 19, 2019

Pochettino called for change before he signed his new contract in the summer of 2018, and Levy moved to hand star forward Harry Kane a new contract worth up to £200,000-a-week in what was seen as a breakthrough moment, yet that proved to be a one-off cash splash rather than a template for what was to follow.

With key defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen joining midfield maestro Christian Eriksen by failing to agree new contracts with the club despite their current deals running out next summer, Tottenham headed into this season with chaos and uncertainty ripping their squad apart, and Pochettino did little to hide his annoyance.

Describing the final weeks of the transfer window as 'his most difficult time at Tottenham', the coach who threatened to leave time and again in the first half of 2019 was highlighting Levy's (below) refusal to act like a chairman of a top club in a fashion that will have infuriated the man who has been at the helm of the north London club since 2001.

Daniel Levy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham were linked with moves for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, yet such an ambitious signing was never likely to be sanctioned by Levy and so the time-bomb was set to detonate for a coach and a manager who used to be so close.

The power Pochettino thought he had to influence decisions at Tottenham was exposed as being flimsy at best and with that, he sat back and waited for a pay-off on his £8.5m-a-year contract.

For a businessman who prides himself on financial prudence, paying off a manager who is still likely to be one of the most wanted men in football appears to be a ludicrous decision that is all of his own making, with Levy's mismanagement of the Tottenham transfer set-up in recent years ensuring he has now lost a coach who changed the face of his club like none before him.

The combustible Jose Mourinho is rumoured to be a strong favourite to replace Pochettino, but can the coach who has built his record of success working with owners who have handed him all the money he wants really work with the chairman who has a reputation for being one of the most cautious in the top half of the Premier League?

Jose Mourinho is a favourite to replace Pochettino (Mike Egerton/PA)

Even though it would be fun finding out the answer to that question, the smiles may not be on the faces of Tottenham fans or Mourinho if he accepts the poisoned chalice of working with Levy.

Pochettino's lasting legacy at Tottenham is his success in exposing a club and a chairman lacking ambition to back his own vision.

His successor has been warned.

Online Editors